Surinam Airways expands its service to Florida by adding two flights to Orlando from Aruba.

With this move, Surinam Airways will be operating 4 Nonstop flights to Florida per week as well as 4 Nonstop flights to Paramaribo, increasing the airlift to and from Aruba which is beneficial to both the tourism sector as well as the local market.

“We wanted to give our loyal SLM customers a variety of destinations in Florida to choose from, further anchoring us as their preferred airline carrier for their Florida vacations. We know that seasonally most of our customers fly to Miami with us and consequently rent cars or take shuttles the more favorable Orlando for family vacations.” said Mariela Farro, Airport Station Manager of Surinam Airways. “By offering a Nonstop flight to the #1 vacation destination of our local market, we will make, not only many families, but many youth sport groups, happy. With more flights, we can further position ourselves as the top choice for travel to Florida as well as Suriname."

Surinam Airways is proud to carry the title of the only regional airline, still offering a FREE HOT MEAL on board, as well as FREE beverages including their national beer PARBO. They continue to serve their signature Nasi or Bahmi on all our Florida flights and their ever popular POM sandwich on the early flights out of Paramaribo. Not only are they the ONLY regional airline offering a free meal, they are also one of the few airlines where you are allowed one checked bag FREE (23kg) as well as a one FREE carry-on. You can also still reserve regular seats in advance for FREE in economy, and purchase Preferred Seating against reasonable fares.

Starting April 3, 2017, the new route will operate an early afternoon flight on Mondays from AUA to SFB departing at 1:00 PM and returning on Tuesdays afternoon with a departure time of 4:30PM. Starting July 3, 2017 a second weekly flight on Fridays will depart AUA at 11:00 AM, returning the same afternoon with the departure scheduled out of SFB for 4:30PM. Flights will be operated using the 119-seat Boeing 737-300 aircraft. Flying time is a mere 3.5 hours, and as customary with their Miami flights, US Customs and Immigrations will be cleared in Aruba. This allows for passengers to debark as a domestic flight upon arrival ensuring that they reach their vacation destination even faster.