The COE aims to strengthen innovation and resilience in SIDS around the world by offering a platform to exchange knowledge between island nations. Islands are a top destination for millions of tourists each year, it is therefore fitting that one of the first COE case studies looks into the most sustainable resort in the world, The Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort in Aruba.

Islands special geographical situation and their natural and cultural heritage richness make them unique for visitors, but at the same time, confront them with a number of challenges and vulnerabilities.

According to Mr.Taleb Rifai, Secretary-General, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), whom was present at A.T.A’s. Happiness 360 Conference successfully held in September of 2016 “Tourism can play a key role in a stronger support to the development agenda of the SIDS considering that the sector is the main stay for the economies of many SIDS, and that, due to their vulnerabilities, the SIDS remain a special case for sustainable tourism development”.

The case study describes how Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, recently certified the highest scoring hotel & resort for sustainable operations in the world by Green Globe, is leading the way by adopting a sustainable practices.

One can find the case study here Sustainable Tourism? Be my guest! -The case of Aruba's Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort and for more information on IYST, www.tourism4development2017.org