Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Team Member Recognition Celebration at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Team Member Recognition Celebration at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Apr. 25, 2017
    Hilton Team Member Recognition Celebration

    The monthly get-together celebrating personal achievement and growth took place at the Grand Caribbean Ballroom in a casual cocktail party ambiance over refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.

    Several team members whose performance excelled during the month of March were publicly praised and presented with a much-deserved certificate of excellence, they were: Sofia Boekhoudt, Pool & Beach, Sandra Kock, Engineering, Richella Paesch, Executive Office, Edellane Flanegin, Front Office, Ruthmila Pieternella, Kitchen, and Suzy Beaumont, Smit & Dorlas.

    Supervisors Diederik Dammers, Rooms, and Marcel Angela, Food & Beverage, also distinguished themselves during the month of March for excellent leadership and top performance winning the Supervisor of the Quarter award.

    Hilton Team Member Recognition CelebrationHilton Team Member Recognition Celebration

    Among managers, Bibi Ohab, Housekeeping, Ckaren de la Cruz, Reservations, Hector Espinoza, Food & Beverage and Angelique Croes, Administration, won top honors as Managers of the Quarter for their impeccable work ethics and effective management of their departments.

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is one of the island’s leading brands and it recognizes valuable contributions made by team members at all levels of the operation, once a month.

    As one of the most recognized names in the hospitality industry here, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino offers travelers a world of authentic experiences, by virtue of its local team members and how they continue to innovate while safeguarding traditional Aruban hospitality.

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino aspires to shape experiences in which every guest and every team member feels cared for, valued, and respected.

    Hilton Team Member Recognition CelebrationHilton Team Member Recognition Celebration

    Tags:
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Employee
    Team Member Recognition