The Executive Committee greeted party-goers at the entrance to the Grand Caribbean Ballroom decorated black and gold, thanking them for their many contributions during 2016, and wishing them an excellent, fun party, a wonderful holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

The culinary team of the resort created a festive dinner buffet filled with local holiday specialties, which team members enjoyed throughout the evening, going back a number of times, to sample everything from traditional appetizers to tempting desserts.

Aruba’s #1 band Buleria, played its best dance tunes, filling the dance floor from the beginning of the evening until long past midnight. As the band played the last notes, accounting team member Anthony Koolman, also known as DJ Big B, connected to the sound system, providing more dance music, to all of those who didn’t want the party to end.

This year’s Masquerade Ball at the Hilton Aruba Resort & Casino had a lot to celebrate, as the resort just concluded a multi-million dollar renovation, in time for the high season.