Team Members’ Relaxation Room Inaugurated at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

The re-imagined Heart of House design is focused on creating a fresh, clean, bright and welcoming atmosphere centered on opportunities for Team Members to connect, recharge and socialize.

The first area to be upgraded was the Team Member Restaurant earlier this year. Recently the resort inaugurated another area that was designed to deliver an experience equal to the care and consideration given to guests, the Team Member Relaxation Room.

The Relaxation Room is modern and inviting, delivering a fun and personal environment for Team Members to inhabit and make it their own, as they prepare to serve or relax throughout the day.

“Our Heart of House, is the energy behind our operation,” said Glenn Farro, Director of Human Resources, ” and by elevating our Team Member’s experiences, we aim to surprise and delight them; we are confident the lovely facility will be put to good use.”

Mario Jimenez from Stewarding and Helen Garcia from Accounting had the honor of cutting the ribbon and were joined by many of the resort’s team members to the inauguration of the Relaxation Room.