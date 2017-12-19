T.H. Palm & Company honors its local clientele for 14 year in a row

The much-anticipated event gives the popular Palm Beach boutique the opportunity to express its gratitude to its local female clients for choosing the boutique, year after year, as a destination for retail therapy.

“With so many choices and the many changes the retail industry has undergone during the past years, that our clients continue to choose T.H. Palm & Company tells us that we are worthy of their time, and that makes our work that much more enjoyable,” explains store owner Jodi Tobman.

As always, the boutique’s team members embodied a theme for the evening, and this year, they opted for a Moroccan vibe, each member wearing a red fez. To add to the festive atmosphere, everyone’s glass was kept full with local forager Frank Kelly’s handcrafted concoction made with fresh-squeezed lemons, oregano, and rum. Local chefs Bas Kuurstra and Bas de Boer delighted guests with round after round of savory noshes, including pumpkin soup shooters, chicken skewers, cheese and spinach quesadillas, and kafta kebabs.

As the evening’s guests milled around catching up with friends, they also had the opportunity to peruse the boutique’s newest collections, just in time for the upcoming holiday season, including on-trend clothing and accessories for both men and women, island-inspired home décor, a refreshed “Biba Lekker” apparel collection, inspirational signs, and an impressive range of unique gifts, many of them with a fun, tongue-in-cheek twist.

The annual event also gives T.H. Palm & Company the opportunity to remind clients that through their purchases, they play a role in its Tikkun Olam (Repair of the World) program, now in its 10th year. Through this program, the boutique donates a percentage of every purchase to a local charity of the shopper's choice from a menu displayed at checkout.

As a parting gift, each guest was given an edgy kitchen towel with a humorous message. “This year brought some alarming news across the globe as an increase in hate and ignorance was in the spotlight. We thought it wise to focus on some fun to remind us all of the options in front of us each day to choose tolerance and knowledge sprinkled with some humor,” explains Tobman.

Jodi and The Salamander Group Family extend their warmest thanks to every guest, not only for attending, but for making T.H. Palm & Company one of their favorite boutiques on the island.

T.H. Palm & Company is open from 9 am to 10 pm (until 10:30 pm on Friday) and is located at Playa Linda Beach Resort in Palm Beach. Convenient parking can be found in the lot next to Dunkin Donuts.