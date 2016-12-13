T.H. Palm & Company Hosts Rainbow & Donations Night

Store owner Jodi Tobman and her team welcomed their guests, explaining the evening would be marrying two happy occasions—a tribute to the island’s LGBT community and the handing over of donations to not-for-profit foundations dedicated to the welfare of the community.

The Salamander Group's seven stores, including T.H. Palm & Company, The Lazy Lizard, The Juggling Fish, The Juggling Fish Swimwear, Taste of Aruba, and Caribbean Queen, have an ongoing fundraising program by the name of Tikkun Olam (Repair of the World), by which a percentage of sales is designated by the client for an island charity.

This year, funds collected via the Tikkun Olam program were donated to: Ateliers '89, offering a variety of art classes to adults; Fundacion Autismo, promoting better understanding of the syndrome; Aruba International Arts Foundation, working towards the goal of opening a children’s art museum on the island; Fundacion Telefon pa Hubentud, operating a helpline for kids and teens in the after-school hours; Hende Muhe den Dificultad, providing shelter to victims of domestic violence and their families; Alzheimer Aruba, giving support to those who suffer from the disease and their caretakers; Koningin Wilhelmina Fonds voor de Kankerbestrijding, Aruba’s cancer fund; The Clown Doctors, cheering children up at the hospital ward; and Bon Nochi Drumi Dushi, encouraging parents to read to their children and teaching children the importance of the written word.

After a short introduction as to why she decided to join these two events together, Jodi invited various members of the LGBT community and allies to hand over the checks to the hard-working members of the various foundations. The gesture amplified the spirit of sharing and caring in the store, and unified Rainbow Night invitees and representatives of Aruba's invited foundations behind the idea that Aruba is a love-filled island.

While chatting, nibbling, and sipping, guests perused the impressive collection of gifts assembled by Tobman on her frequent gift-buying trips, stocking the store with something for everyone—a beautiful selection of clothing and footwear for both men and women, unique jewelry and other accessories, handpicked books, inspirational signs, creative home accents, and much more.

T.H. Palm & Company will be open every day of the holiday season, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day until late. Other company stores will also remain open late during the holidays to allow last-minute shopping in style.