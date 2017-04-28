The Aruba Beach Club Hosts 40th Anniversary Celebration with Members and Guests

General Manager Farida Mansur welcomed guests and dignitaries to the sunset party then vice chairman of the board Cindy Martorella shared a few of her memories from the early days, when she first purchased her timeshare unit in Aruba and received an Aruban flag, as a token of appreciation for her investment.

Her remarks were well-received by her audience, a multi-generational group of guests and their family members, as well as local dignitaries including the general managers of the neighboring resort properties.

The original Aruba Beach Club developer, Raymond Maduro, received a round of applause as he was introduced. Then Mansur also acknowledged long time members, who have been returning to the island for the past 40 years.

Just before the celebrating cakes were rolled out and shared, Mansur expressed her gratitude to the department heads and management team, also on hand for the occasion, as guests continued to enjoy the dance music of C-Zar Olarte over free-flowing rum punches!