The Aruba Growth Fund and the Op=Op Aruba stores, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Op=Op XXL

The Aruba Growth Fund, who also owns and manages the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino here, and the Op=Op Aruba stores, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Op=Op XXL.

The megastore opened into the location previously occupied by Leen Bakker, a strategic location, halfway between Oranjestad and Palm Beach.

True to its name the XXL store is the biggest in the Op=Op chain, including the Netherlands and Aruba. It is the third location opened by Op=Op on the island, in under one year.

In the beginning of 2017, when the Aruba Growth Fund partnered with Op=Op, a popular Dutch drug store chain, it could never imagine that is would be welcomed so enthusiastically, but fact is that on April 28th, 2017, people from all over the island lined up in Savaneta, in front of the yet to be opened door, and patiently waited for the business to open.

As soon as the ceremonial ribbon was cut, clients started shopping, and saving, enjoying the experience and the totally affordable healthcare, beauty and household products.

Op=Op Savaneta became a success overnight and prompted the opening of the second store, in Dakota on July 21st, and now the megastore opened on September 29th, as the Op=Op XXL debuted on the L.G. Smith Blvd.

The Op=Op XXL is beautifully merchandised, just like its sister stores in the Netherlands, clean and well organized, it stocks the best international brands of many health, beauty or home items at seriously phenomenal savings, with weekly rotating sales on specialty items from pillows, to suitcases and marshmallows.

Would you buy a 4 pack of kitchen towels for Awg 3.99, or 18 toilet rolls for only Awg 11 florin? It the answer is yes, then Op=Op is your one stop shopping destination.

Op=Op was created in Klazienaveen, the Netherlands, in 1997, focusing on major international brands. The company started out with just three outlets and now runs 135 in the Netherlands. Op=Op just acquired 30 former Blokker shops, bringing the total to over 160 outlets, employing over 1,000 employees.

Besides a wide range of shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and detergents by top brands, Op=Op products target both male, and female clients, young and old. Op=Op consistently offers a sharp discount, for all daily, frequently used products, the more you buy, the more you save.

You are invited to visit the already existing Op=Op store in Savaneta, on the main road, and in Dakota, outside the Dakota Shopping Paradise. Take advantage of the convenient parking, come in, fill your shopping cart with the world’s most popular brands and be surprised at the BEST prices, up to 50% cheaper than other drugstores on-island.

Follow Op=Op on Facebook for featured promotions, check out the monthly circular or come in from 9am-7pm Monday through Saturday.