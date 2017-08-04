The Aruba Tourism Authority is proud to honor loyal visitors at Tropicana Aruba Resort & Casino

The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. The honorees were Mr. Dana & Mrs. Nancy Budden, residents of Maine Rockwood for 13 years. The certificate was presented to them by the representative of Aruba Tourism Authority Ms. Darline S. de Cuba in presence of Ms. Jacqueline Filiciana of activities desk together with and Mr. Richard Roy General Manager at Tropicana Aruba Resort & Casino. Top reasons for returning provided by the honorees were the warm inviting sun, the gracious treatment from everyone and the sea & climate.