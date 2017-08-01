Language
Map of Aruba
    The Aruba Tourism Authority is proud to present the commemorative Emerald Ambassador and Goodwill Ambassadors of the island
    Aug. 1, 2017
    Emerald Ambassador at Renaissance Ocean Suites

    Recently, Ms. Darline S. de Cuba had the great pleasure to honor loyal and friendly visitors of Aruba as Emerald Ambassador and Goodwill Ambassadors as their home away from home.

    The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years.

    The honorees were Mrs. Grace Monto honored as Emerald Ambassadors for 35 years, Mrs. Angela Monto for 30 years, Mrs. Rose-Anne Monto for 30 years, Mrs. Susan Konsker for 14 years, Mr. David & Mrs. Susan Knights for 33 years comment that now their grandsons have fallen in love with this beautiful island.

    The certificate was presented to them by the representative of Aruba Tourism Authority Ms. Darline S. de Cuba in presence of Ms. Meredith Vinck of activities desk at Renaissance Ocean Suites. Top reasons for returning provided by the honorees were the warm inviting sun, the gracious treatment from everyone, the sea and climate, and the staff & members.

    Tags:
    Emerald Ambassador
    Goodwill Ambassador
    Renaissance Ocean Suites