The Aruba Tourism Authority is proud to present the commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate to Mr. Tom & Mrs. Geri Phillip

The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years.

The honorees were: Mr. Tom & Mrs. Geri resident of Pennsylvania honored as Emerald Ambassadors for 36 years. The certificate was presented to them by the representative of Aruba Tourism Authority Ms. Darline S. de Cuba in presence of Ms. Kenia Brito Activities of Aruba Beach Club. Top reason for returning provided by the honorees were the warm inviting sun, the gracious treatment from everyone, the sea and climate and the ABC staff & members.