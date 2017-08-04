The honor was Mr/Mrs. Sechrist resident of Pennsylvania who have been visiting ourisland for 41 years. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture Mr. O. Oduber as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Patricia of Front desk at Paradise Beach Villas. Top reason for returning provided by the honored consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and Friendly Aruban Hospitality. Congratulations Charles & Jerry, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.