The Aruba Tourism Authority proudly presented the commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate to Mrs. Elaine Rizzo

The honor was: Mrs. Elaine Rizzo resident of Newark.

The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20-35 and more consecutive years. Ms. Darline S. De Cuba thanked them for choosing Aruba as her vacation destination and as her home away from home for so many years together with Mrs. Sandra Miller Cornet at Paradise Beach Villas.

The visitor stated that the main reasons for returning to Aruba were the weather, the restaurants, same perfume store for so many years, Gwendolyn at Penha.

Congratulations Ela, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.