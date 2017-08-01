Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    The Aruba Tourism Authority proudly presented the commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate to Mrs. Elaine Rizzo

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    The Aruba Tourism Authority proudly presented the commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate to Mrs. Elaine Rizzo
    Aug. 1, 2017
    Emerald coin and Emerald Certificate at Paradise Beach Villas

    Recently, Darline S. de Cuba had the great pleasure to honor a Loyal and friendly visitor of Aruba as Emerald Ambassador at their home away from home.

    The honor was: Mrs. Elaine Rizzo resident of Newark.

    The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20-35 and more consecutive years. Ms. Darline S. De Cuba thanked them for choosing Aruba as her vacation destination and as her home away from home for so many years together with Mrs. Sandra Miller Cornet at Paradise Beach Villas.

    The visitor stated that the main reasons for returning to Aruba were the weather, the restaurants, same perfume store for so many years, Gwendolyn at Penha.

    Congratulations Ela, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.

    Tags:
    Emerald Coin
    Emerald Certificate
    Emerald Ambassador
    Paradise Beach Villas