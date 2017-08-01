Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    The Aruba Tourism Authority proudly presented the commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate to Mr. Glen Digirolamo

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    The Aruba Tourism Authority proudly presented the commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate to Mr. Glen Digirolamo
    Aug. 1, 2017
    Emerald coin and Emerald Certificate at Ritz Carlton Aruba

    Recently, Ms. Darline S. de Cuba had the great pleasure to honor a Loyal and friendly visitor of Aruba as Emerald Ambassador as his home away from home at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba.

    The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years.

    The honor was: Mr. Glen Digirolamo resident of Wayne New Jersey honored as Emerald Ambassadors for 35 years.

    The certificate was presented to him by the representative of Aruba Tourism Authority Ms. Darline S. de Cuba in presence of Ms. Rose-Anne Pereira Sales & Marketing Administrative Assistant and Ms. Justine Cremony – Executive Administrator together with best friends in Aruba Aimee Paalman, Edward Ellis, Gilbert Senchi and friends of The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba.

    Top reasons for returning provided by the honor were:

    The warm inviting sun
    The gracious treatment from everyone
    The Sea & Climate
    ABC Staff & Members
    Restaurants-Five Star

    Congratulations Glen, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.

    Tags:
    Emerald Coin
    Emerald Certificate
    Emerald Ambassador
    Ritz Carlton Aruba