The Aruba Tourism Authority proudly presented the commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate to Mr. Glen Digirolamo

The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years.

The honor was: Mr. Glen Digirolamo resident of Wayne New Jersey honored as Emerald Ambassadors for 35 years.

The certificate was presented to him by the representative of Aruba Tourism Authority Ms. Darline S. de Cuba in presence of Ms. Rose-Anne Pereira Sales & Marketing Administrative Assistant and Ms. Justine Cremony – Executive Administrator together with best friends in Aruba Aimee Paalman, Edward Ellis, Gilbert Senchi and friends of The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba.

Top reasons for returning provided by the honor were:

The warm inviting sun

The gracious treatment from everyone

The Sea & Climate

ABC Staff & Members

Restaurants-Five Star

Congratulations Glen, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.