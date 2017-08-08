The Aruba Tourism Authority says “Masha Danki” to loyal and friendly visitors

The honored visitors were Sol & Jo-Ann Levin residents of Massachusetts, Donald & Jewell Hill residents of Alabama. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Amanda Singh and Teresa Britten at Aruba Beach Club Guest conducted the ceremony. Top reasons for returning provided by the honorees were that they consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and friendly Aruban hospitality. Congratulations to all, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.