    The Aruba Tourism Authority says “Masha Danki” to loyal and friendly visitors

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Aug. 8, 2017
    Aruba Beach Club guests

    Recently, Darline S. de Cuba had the great pleasure to honor loyal and friendly visitors of Aruba as Emerald Ambassadors and Goodwill Ambassadors at their home away from home.

    The honored visitors were Sol & Jo-Ann Levin residents of Massachusetts, Donald & Jewell Hill residents of Alabama. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture  as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Amanda Singh and Teresa Britten at Aruba Beach Club Guest conducted the ceremony. Top reasons for returning provided by the honorees were that they consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and friendly Aruban hospitality. Congratulations to all, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.

