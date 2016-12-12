The Red Cross volunteers picked up the great quantity of sheets, towels, bedspreads, mattress pads, washcloths, and blankets and will be delivering the goods here to victims of the recent weekend flooding, mid-month, when Aruba received more than 70mm of water, double the amount of water the island received during the brief visit of hurricane Matthew. The heavy rainfall, and consequently the flooding, took many islanders by surprise, and as a result more than 50 homes were totally inundated, many more damaged, cars submerged, and property lost. The Red Cross compiled a list of those who suffered water damages and will deliver the goods to their home.

General Manager Astrid Muller, in the presence of her fellow executives Gina Tondu and Cristina Galindo was on hand when the freshly laundered donation was handed over.

The Caribbean Palm Village Resort obviously enjoys an active social conscience. Early November, the resort made a donation to the Kelly Family, at a fund raiser at Centro di Bario, Noord. The Kellys suffered water damage during hurricane Matthew, and were generously helped by a joint effort of their entire neighborhood, with Magic 96.5FM radio station, who organized a donation drive.