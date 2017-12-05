Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    The Casino at the Hilton introduces new slot machines as well as its December program

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    The Casino at the Hilton introduces new slot machines as well as its December program
    Dec. 5, 2017
    HD slots Hilton Casino

    The Casino at the Hilton revealed its December program of activities, and introduced a number of new and exciting High Definition slot machines, by Powerhouse of Games, manufactured at Merkur Gaming, with incredible sound effects, brilliant graphics and state of the art Ticket-In-Ticket-Out technology.  

    The casino is inviting patrons to Spin the Wheel of Fortune during December and get tickets to participate any Monday, Wednesday & Friday. All that is required is a membership-card inserted into the slot machine while playing.

    The wheel will be spun hourly, for prizes and surprises such as: Free Play, $20 & $30, Free Cocktails, $50 Cash, $25 Cash, Superfood Gift Cards, CITGO Gasoline Vouchers and Casino Gifts

    Patrons are also advised to save the date, December 23rd, 2017, for the Grand Holiday Bingo and a Customer Appreciation party.

    The Grand Holiday Bingo guarantees $10.000 in cash prizes, and starts at 4pm. The doors of the casino will open at 12noon that day, with 2x points on slots till 4pm. The bingo price is $25/ AWG 45 and tickets are for sale effective immediately during the casino opening hours from 12noon to 4am.

    The nine game Grand Holiday Bingo offers $500 in prize money on games #1 to #7, then the $61,000 progressive jackpot is offered for a full card in game #8, under 50 calls, or $500 on a full card bingo in 51 calls and more. A whopping $6,000 is offered for bingo in game #9.

    Following the Grand Holiday Bingo, a Customer Appreciation Party will unfold, 8pm to 11pm, with Robert Maduro & Alma Folklorico. Great hourly giveaways are planned at  8pm, 9pm & 10pm, with the Grand Prizes at 11pm. Prizes include a TV, a Laptop, a Tablet, a Mini Fridge, Bluetooth Speakers, a Blender and a Coffee-Maker.

    Patrons are encouraged to get tickets to participate by playing any slot machine with their membership-card inserted. As a bonus, the Wheel of Fortune will be spun every half hour, on December 23rd.

    The Casino’s Hold’Em Aruba Classic POKER Tournament is ongoing, November 29th to December 6th, with $50,000 main event guaranteed, with satellite and cash games 7 days a week. The Poker Room opens from 4:30pm to 6am. 

    The Casino at the Hilton
    Hold’Em Aruba Classic Poker Tournament