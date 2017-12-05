The Casino at the Hilton introduces new slot machines as well as its December program

The casino is inviting patrons to Spin the Wheel of Fortune during December and get tickets to participate any Monday, Wednesday & Friday. All that is required is a membership-card inserted into the slot machine while playing.

The wheel will be spun hourly, for prizes and surprises such as: Free Play, $20 & $30, Free Cocktails, $50 Cash, $25 Cash, Superfood Gift Cards, CITGO Gasoline Vouchers and Casino Gifts

Patrons are also advised to save the date, December 23rd, 2017, for the Grand Holiday Bingo and a Customer Appreciation party.

The Grand Holiday Bingo guarantees $10.000 in cash prizes, and starts at 4pm. The doors of the casino will open at 12noon that day, with 2x points on slots till 4pm. The bingo price is $25/ AWG 45 and tickets are for sale effective immediately during the casino opening hours from 12noon to 4am.

The nine game Grand Holiday Bingo offers $500 in prize money on games #1 to #7, then the $61,000 progressive jackpot is offered for a full card in game #8, under 50 calls, or $500 on a full card bingo in 51 calls and more. A whopping $6,000 is offered for bingo in game #9.

Following the Grand Holiday Bingo, a Customer Appreciation Party will unfold, 8pm to 11pm, with Robert Maduro & Alma Folklorico. Great hourly giveaways are planned at 8pm, 9pm & 10pm, with the Grand Prizes at 11pm. Prizes include a TV, a Laptop, a Tablet, a Mini Fridge, Bluetooth Speakers, a Blender and a Coffee-Maker.

Patrons are encouraged to get tickets to participate by playing any slot machine with their membership-card inserted. As a bonus, the Wheel of Fortune will be spun every half hour, on December 23rd.

The Casino’s Hold’Em Aruba Classic POKER Tournament is ongoing, November 29th to December 6th, with $50,000 main event guaranteed, with satellite and cash games 7 days a week. The Poker Room opens from 4:30pm to 6am.