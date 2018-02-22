The Casino at the Hilton Reveals First Quarter Promotions Members enjoy more winning opportunities!

The popular Spin the Wheel of Fortune promotion was launched in December and was received enthusiastically, prompting management to offer it continuously; all that is required is a membership-card inserted into the slot machine while playing. Get a ticket anytime, and spin the wheel on any Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday for prizes and surprises such as: Free Play, $20 & $30, Free Cocktails, $50 Cash, $25 Cash, Superfood Gift Cards, CITGO Gasoline Vouchers and Casino Gifts.

Sunday is a great day to visit the Casino at the Hilton with Triple Points awarded on slot machine play from 6pm to 11pm.

Cash Madness was recently introduced to Monday evenings from 7pm to 11pm. Patrons may win up to $200 in cash and free play at the hourly drawings when playing with their membership card inserted into a slot machine. Mondays are no longer blue with Cash Madness.

Other fun added-value activities include Pick a Card on Wednesday, and the daily totally surprising Mystery Jackpots that award players unexpectedly, with handsome amounts of cash.

As an exclusive feature at the Casino at the Hilton, Loose Change Pays, patrons are invited to trade in $5 in change, nickels, dimes & quarters, for $7.50 free play.

Aruba’s busiest Poker Room, at the Casino at the Hilton, features nightly cash games and the fun Poker Party Tournament every Tuesday. A Bounty Tournament with $1,000 in prize money guaranteed, is offered every Friday. At the end of the month the casino runs a guaranteed $3,000 in cash prizes tournament, with reasonable buy-ins and generous re-buys and add-ons. The Poker Room opens from 4:30pm to 6am.

Sports at the casino on multiple screens, an excellent bar menu and professional bartenders, round up the unique casino experience at the Hilton Aruba.

As a service to its guests, management reminds members to cash in their points at their convenience at the membership desk for prizes and surprises. Frequent players may apply for the casino’s Diamond Membership for even more rewards.

The Casino Aruba at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Hotel & Casino is operated by Island Gaming NV, also the operators of LIV Casino, at the Barceló. Both casinos share a local management company, EXI, Executive Island Gaming NV.