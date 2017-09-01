The Collins Family Honored at the Marriott Ocean Club Aruba

Recently Emely Ridderstaat from Aruba Tourism Authority together with the staff of the Marriott Ocean Club had the great pleasure to honor Mr. Christopher & Mrs. Christine Collins and their kids Michael & Stephen Collins as distinguished visitors. The honorees have been coming to Aruba for over 10 years. The honorary titles are presented in the name of Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation for visiting Aruba all these consecutive years. The Collins family are from the USA and love Aruba especially for its weather and beaches.