Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    The Collins Family Honored at the Marriott Ocean Club Aruba

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    The Collins Family Honored at the Marriott Ocean Club Aruba
    Sep. 1, 2017
    Marriott Ocean Club Aruba

    Recently Emely Ridderstaat from Aruba Tourism Authority together with the staff of the Marriott Ocean Club had the great pleasure to honor Mr. Christopher & Mrs. Christine Collins and their kids Michael & Stephen Collins as distinguished visitors. The honorees have been coming to Aruba for over 10 years. The honorary titles are presented in the name of Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation for visiting Aruba all these consecutive years. The Collins family are from the USA  and love Aruba especially for its weather and beaches. 

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Marriott Ocean Suites
    Distinguished Visitors