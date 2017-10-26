Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    `The Creepy Clown’ is the theme for Moomba’s Halloween pre-party

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    `The Creepy Clown’ is the theme for Moomba’s Halloween pre-party
    Oct. 26, 2017
    Halloween Moomba Aruba

    The Creepy Clown, scary and very, very creepy indeed, is the theme of the upcoming, terrifying pre-Halloween party at Moomba Beach.

    On Saturday, October 28, guests are expected to arrive in outrageously fearsome outfits, hereby competing for the great prizes that are awarded for `Best Costume’. The fearful fun starts at 7 pm and goes on until 11. So get out your best and most intimidatingly clownishness clothes, start painting your face in weird, abhorrent colors and designs and step into the Creepy world of Halloween at Moomba. As they terrifyingly call it: Hallo Ween!

    Entrance to the Halloween party is free of charge; there will be a DJ, a special on Fire shots and lots more at this event where terror reigns supreme.

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Moomba Beach Aruba
    Halloween Party