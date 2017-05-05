The First Eat Local Food Truck Festival proven a huge hit amongst locals and tourists!

A total of 8 different food trucks, each varying in flavor and feel, collected on Plaza Nikki Habibe in the main street of Oranjestad: El Mexicano, a popular truck with a selection of authentic Mexican street food; Candela Grill, a truck offering an interesting twist to the familiar food truck classics; Eataly, the go-to truck for traditional Italian meals on the go; Truck di Piet, a truck that offers a multitude of local favorites; Nos Local Snack Truck served up delicious Aruban meals as did The Little One, a small truck known for its big flavor. The ever popular Poffertjes van Pofferdorie and the Soft Ice Truck satisfied people’s dessert cravings as they served up delicious Dutch poffertjes and ice cream treats respectively.

For those in search of some authentic alcoholic refreshments; a variety of Aruba’s best drinks stands participated: Balashi, offering Aruba’s premier local beers; Craft Aruba, providing craft beers and other interesting beverages; and Bros and Beer and Craft Beer Lovers Aruba, two stands that offered wide selections of craft brews to those looking for a unique beer experience.

Aside from all the great food and drink options, a magnificent lineup consisting out of DJ Jaime, Sergio and the Shortcuts, Xavier Croes, Mirugia de Cuba, and Nico Connor provided live entertainment throughout the night. Authentic Aruban arts and crafts were also on sale as Korteweg, Aruba’s local art fair, set up shop near the plaza. All very good reasons for people to stick around while enjoying their meals.

“Our goal was to bring locals and tourists together whilst promoting the culinary side of Aruba, and in addition create an ambiance where families of all backgrounds could come together to have a good time”, said Darice Solognier, Niche Specialist at the Aruba Tourism Authority. “We are very satisfied with the turnout of the event”.

The first Food Truck Festival resulted to be an event of tremendous ambiance for entire families, both local and international, looking to enjoy the best truck food on the island accompanied by mood setting live music, local art and craft beers.

For more information regarding participation please contact d.solognier@aruba.com.