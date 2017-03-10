Language
Map of Aruba
    The Goeman family from Wisconsin honored at La Quinta Beach Resort Aruba
    Mar. 10, 2017
    Recently at the La Quinta Beach Resort, Aruba vacationers were presented with honorary titles created by the Ministry of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guest visiting Aruba for 10 and 20 consecutive years. Special friends of Aruba, enjoying ten or more annual vacations here, are given the Distinguished Visitors certificate and those with twenty consecutive years are awarded the Goodwill Ambassadors certificate.

    The recent honoring were given by the Aruba Tourism Authority representative Marouska Heyliger at the La Quinta resort which they call their home away from home. Goodwill Ambassadors: Ken Goeman, Melanie Jo Goeman, Cisse and Gary Goeman and Linda Goeman and Catherine Suedbeck all from Wisconsin.

