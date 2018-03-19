The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Celebrates International Women’s Day

Farro welcomed the team’s female members honoring them on the special day commemorating women’s struggle to gain equal rights in society in general, and in the workplace in particular.

In his welcome address Farro revealed that 58% of resort staffers are female and that 13% of its top management is in female hands.

Team Member Rugia Siliee then shared her feelings and thoughts on the occasion, elaborating on the unique and special qualities women share with their family members and colleagues.

Guests then had a great time chatting over refreshments and snacks, feeling inspired and appreciated, by their peers and their community.

Pictured here, the gathering in the Ruby Room, in honor of International Women’s Day.