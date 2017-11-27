The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino hosts a glittering Customer Appreciation Event

The evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres was emceed by Lily Polsbroek, a member of the local sales team. The event was designed to introduce the resort property as well as its people, to the various decision-makers in the community.

Co-hosting the party, and prepared to answer any questions regarding the planning of successful future events, Anthony Armas , Director of Sales & Marketing; Audrey Wolff, Director of Convention Services; Marvinia Richardson, Banquet & Catering Coordinator; Raynold Semeleer, Catering, Weddings & Events Manager; Diego Garcia, Senior Sales Manager; Lisa Dammerman, Weddings Specialist; Nunette Maduro, PR & Marketing Manager; Jessica Gonzales, Senior Marketing Manager; Jessica Valbuena and Joshwayne Maduro, Sales & Marketing trainees.

Polsbroek also introduced General Manager, Hans-Georg Roerhbein, who warmly welcomed guests to the party, wishing them a memorable experience. He in turn acknowledged ownership representative Rene Kan, of the Aruba Growth Fund.

The Grand Caribbean Ballroom was beautifully decorated in the spirit of the upcoming holidays, showcasing the resort’s creative catering and events capabilities at different booths, highlighting a variety of services to the music of the popular Hits and Fun band.

The Sunset Grille, the resort’s signature restaurant, was entrusted with the cuisine serving as starters sirloin skewers with chimichuri sauce and mini crab cakes with lemon compote. Guests were also offered elegantly plated pan seared seabass, sweet potato hash, saffron sauce and waffle chips. Fresh off the hibachi grill, Caribbean Lobster Tail, asparagus spears and fried leeks, lemon and drawn butter and Shrimp Pineapples Skewers, were real crowd pleasers. Butler passed hors d’oeuvres included fresh grouper ceviche in shot glasses.

For dessert, the Sweet Dream stations had individual servings of Roma Tiramisu in shooters on display with bite size layered Chocolate Cake, Sunset Fruit Tarts and Pistachio Crème Brulee.

While enjoying the party, guests were invited to also visit the eforea spa booth for a mini chair message, or more information regarding the specials for locals, and the availability of gift certificate, as holiday gifts.

A stunning Wedding booth, with cascading flowers and a multiple tier wedding cake was open for questions from the public regarding the resort’s many marriage options and choices.

Best of all, the mixologists of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino delivered a remarkable kenepa syrup and Old Parr cocktail, also delighting party-goers with a Summer Dove, a specialty cocktail with dry ice, and a welcome flute of aqua aloe and Bombay Sapphire Gin.

Great door prizes for those depositing their business cards in a drum, and information kits to-go, wrapped up the festivities of the day. The kits, courtesy of the Banquet Department, were filled with banquet menus for year-end celebrations of any size, from a dozen guests to 900.

The resort also thanked its partners, Elite productions, the in-house AV company, EVENTIONS, the set up specialists, Elsa’s flower-shop, Romar Trading, the entire banquet and beverage team for the great service, and the excellent chefs, on behalf of all team members present.