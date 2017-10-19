The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino recognizes exceptional team members

Traditionally, nominees hailed from different departments, and the winners selected received a certificate for being Team Member/Supervisor or Manager of the month. The certificate included a short summary of their special contributions to the resort’s successful daily operation.

Winners for July included Victor Hernandez, the resort’s famed bird whisperer, Gianina Ras, for the back of the house and Sylvia Wilson, for the front of the house. The housekeeping department delivered two winners, Josetta Petit and Violet Francis, who both gained top honors. Murle Hodge outshone all other kitchen and stewarding nominees, while Maria Camarena and Hubert Rozenberg represented performance excellence in the food & beverage department. Sue-Anne Lacle rounded up the list of winners for the spa, pool & beach.

As Supervisors of the Month, Johnny Geerman and Rosa Maduro joined Eugenille de Marchena and repeat nominee Esperanza Castillo, as they were all praised for their great team spirit, self motivation and leadership.

As Manager of the Month repeat nominees Nunette Maduro, Bibi Ohab, Christian Bravo and Anthony Martinus, received compliments for their total dedication to the resort, its guests and its team members, providing exceptional service and flawless follow up.

Pictured here some unforgettable ceremony moments, in a casual, interactive community setting.