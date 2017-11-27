Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino welcomes the International Challenge Aruba Triathlon

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino welcomes the International Challenge Aruba Triathlon
    Nov. 27, 2017
    International Challenge Aruba Triathlon

    On Sunday, October 22nd, 2017, the 2nd edition of the International Challenge Aruba took place on the island weaving its way through several island neighborhoods and coast areas including Palm Beach and the hotel strip. 

    This year, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino partnered with Challenge Aruba as one of its main sponsors in an effort to raise awareness and show support to the island’s paraplegic athletes. As a result of that partnership the resort’s team members’ parking lot was used for the bike/run transition and the running course took participants through the resortgrounds with more than 25 team members acting as volunteers to help guide the runners during the race. 

    The International Challenge Aruba 2017 delivered event-filled few days with activities for triathletes, their families and friends,as they came from around the world to compete here, in a Half-Triathlon, Half- Triathlon-Relay, Sprint-Triathlon and a Sprint-Triathlon-Relay. 

    The resort is proud of its three team members who participated in the sprint triathlon, Jacques Monteil, Hotel Manager, completed the race in 1:57:45 and Manuel Reyes, Pool & Beach, completed the race in 1:46:14, finishing third place in his age category. Steve Lacle from F&B participated in the triathlon and completed the race in 6:50:11. 

    The International Challenge Aruba Triathlon is the island’s biggest sporting event with top athlete and locals in attendance. Challenge Aruba is member of the Challenge Family and is broadcasted globally to millions of viewers.

    International Challenge Aruba TriathlonInternational Challenge Aruba Triathlon

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    International Challenge Aruba Triathlon
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Challenge Aruba