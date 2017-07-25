The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Enjoys Much-Deserved Recognitions

Hotels.com presented the resort with a Loved by Guests Certificate for receiving exceptional guest ratings and stellar reviews from customers.

The certificate honors businesses that consistently earn top ratings from Hotels.com guests with the minimum rating of 4.3 out of 5.0.

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, writes Hotels.com President Johan Svanstrom, deserves a place among global BEST!

Another recent award, by Family Vacation Critic, named the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Family Vacation Critic favorite, in 2017.

Family Vacation Critic, Trip Advisor's family travel site features family-tested, family approved hotels across the globe, and helps a million families each month plan and find the best trips. To win this award the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino had to receive a rating of 4+ from the website’s editorial staff, and at least 75% of family reviewers had to recommend the hotel by giving it a 4+ rating.

Both Hotel.com and Family Vacation Critic value their hospitality partners in Aruba, and the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino’s outstanding dedication to hospitality and service.