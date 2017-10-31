The program, both entertaining and memorable, included a Holy Mass service at the beginning of the week, then went on to offer a Bingo Raffle and a Bowling Competition both with attractive prizes, Relaxation Massages, a Pool Party at the Aruba Racquet Club, and a fun Bus Trip, with music and refreshments.

The International Housekeeping Week at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino was designed to acknowledge and appreciate the many tremendous contributions of the resort’s 67, back-of-the-house heroes, with after-work activities enjoyed by all.

Prizes for Housekeeping Week were donated by generous neighbors such as the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, the Holiday Inn, and purveyors such as Romar Trading, and Arupro. Other local collaborators included Parokia di Santa Filomena, Kok Optica and all of the resort’s own outlets, namely the Sunset Grille, Gilligan and Laguna Restaurants, and eforea Spa. Additional gift certificates were donated by Superfood, Colombian Emerald International, Maggys Perfumeries and Ling & Sons Super center.

Pictured here the housekeepers as the center of attention for the week.