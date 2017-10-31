Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino delights and pampers hardworking room attendants in honor of International Housekeeping Week

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino delights and pampers hardworking room attendants in honor of International Housekeeping Week
    Oct. 31, 2017
    Housekeeping Week Hilton

    The department of Human Resources organized an exciting interactive program in honor of International Housekeeping Week.

    The program, both entertaining and memorable, included a Holy Mass service at the beginning of the week, then went on to offer a Bingo Raffle and a Bowling Competition both with attractive prizes, Relaxation Massages, a Pool Party at the Aruba Racquet Club, and a fun Bus Trip, with music and refreshments.

    The International Housekeeping Week at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino was designed to acknowledge and appreciate the many tremendous contributions of the resort’s 67, back-of-the-house heroes, with after-work activities enjoyed by all.

    Prizes for Housekeeping Week were donated by generous neighbors such as the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, the Holiday Inn, and purveyors such as Romar Trading, and Arupro. Other local collaborators included Parokia di Santa Filomena, Kok Optica and all of the resort’s own outlets, namely the Sunset Grille, Gilligan and Laguna Restaurants, and eforea Spa. Additional gift certificates were donated by Superfood, Colombian Emerald International, Maggys Perfumeries and Ling & Sons Super center.

    Pictured here the housekeepers as the center of attention for the week. 

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    International Housekeeping Week
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino