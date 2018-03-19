The Hilton Aruba Volunteers with Aruba Doet helping Colegio Conrado Coronel

The resort advertised among team members the need for carpenters and painters, recruited a dozen volunteer professionals, and showed up at the designated hour at the school, equipped with power tools and know-how, delivering a first class finished product, by the end of the morning.

The resort Engineering Team was tasked with all the pre-fab work a day in advance, then helped assemble the modular stage pieces and painted. Team members Enrique Lacle, Jeremy Santanilla and Pablo Reynoso worked tirelessly to put together the 9 separate stage elements. The project coordinator for the school was teacher Clarice Bufalini Ras, who did an excellent job sourcing the materials and coordinating the details. Special thanks to Elite Productions & Entertainment for helping out with the stage transportation.

Aruba Doet, is part of a larger organization with NL DOET, ARUBA DOET, BON DOET, CURA DOET, STATIA DOET and SMX DOET, unfolding at the same time. The Dutch fund makes large investments in social causes on the islands and strengthens the ties between the islands and the kingdom. www.oranjefonds.nl

The volunteer movement promises the do-good volunteers, a good time, whether they help painting, repairing playgrounds or spoiling a group of elderly for the day.

Pictured here the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort Volunteers in action at Colegio Conrado Coronel.