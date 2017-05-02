Language
Map of Aruba
    The Hilton Hosts a “Tourism Showcase,” for 116 Delegates from Eleven Latin American Countries During CATA

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    The Hilton Hosts a “Tourism Showcase,” for 116 Delegates from Eleven Latin American Countries During CATA
    May. 2, 2017
    Hilton at CATA

    The annual CATA 2017, a conference organized by the Aruba Tourism Authority and the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association, created an interactive opportunity for Latin American tour operators, international airlines, and local hoteliers dedicated to the promotion of the island as a vacation destination, to meet and discuss business.

    Hilton at CATA

    On day two, the conference scheduled a “Tourism Marketplace” at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, in the Grand Caribbean Ballroom. Visitors met and mingled with local hospitality executives to write contracts and forge relationships. The resort's culinary team then hosted the delegates for a delectable lunch featuring a sushi station with California, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Salmon and Alaska Rolls, a Carving Station with Hickory Smoked and Mango Glazed Pork Ribs, accompanied by apple-cider slaw, micro greens and waffle chips; as well as a Chilean Sea Bas action station serving pan seared sea bass, over spinach and sweet potato hash, with balsamic glaze and edible flowers.

    Hilton at CATA  Hilton at CATA

    Travel from Latin American to Aruba enjoyed growth this year, representing 27% of the island’s total number of visitors, with 43% of them returning for a repeat visit.  The growth is a result of 45 years of successful marketing, thanks to the efforts invested in promotion, and showcasing the tourist product to key Latin Travel partners. It was also an excellent site inspection opportunity, as the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino flaunted its new and updated look and showed its fully renovated rooms to the VIP visitors.

    Hilton at CATA  Hilton at CATA

