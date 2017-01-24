The Mill Resort & Suites Aruba rebranding to a Courtyard Resort by Marriott

IPH will be rebranding the 188-room resort into a Courtyard Resort by Marriott. The property will close its doors on April 30th, 2017 following a multimillion dollar renovation and is projected to a grand re-opening at completion at the end of 2017.

The Courtyard Resort by Marriott will feature renovated guest rooms, a new Spa, renovated lobby, pool area, multiple bars and restaurant, meeting room, a new kid’s activities center, complimentary wireless Internet service and onsite self-parking.

The family -oriented resort located on Aruba’s popular Palm Beach strip at a short proximity to the beach - with beach service - is expected to be open by the end of 2017.

Courtyard Resort by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests’ needs for choice and control. With 1,000 locations in 38 countries and territories, Courtyard hotels participate in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is the world’s largest hotel company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with nearly 6,000 properties in 120 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company’s 30 leading brands include: Bulgari®, The Ritz-Carlton® and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, St. Regis®, W®, EDITION®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, Marriott Hotels®, Westin®, Le Méridien®, Renaissance® Hotels, Sheraton®, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments®, Marriott Vacation Club®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Tribute Portfolio™, Design Hotels™, Gaylord Hotels®, Courtyard®, Four Points® by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites®, Fairfield Inn & Suites®, Residence Inn®, TownePlace Suites®, AC Hotels by Marriott®, Aloft®, Element®, Moxy® Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott®. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com and @MarriottIntl.

Further updates and developments of the The Mill Resort & Suites’ transformation will also be available on www.millresort.com.