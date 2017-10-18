Cas di Cultura & Muse Theater and Events presents the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical RENT, starting November 1st. The limited engagement will play through November 5th. This marks the very first time that a world-famous musical will have ever been performed in Aruba, signifying a very exciting moment in Cas Di Cultura’s history.

Story synopsis:

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, friends in Manhattan’s East Village struggle to build the lives of their dreams. Pennilessness, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, social tension, and political unrest, among other hardships, challenge the group physically and emotionally. Facing the problems head on, they make personal self-discoveries and find what really matters most in life.

Rent on Aruba

RENT on Aruba features a cast of professional actors from New York City including actors who have recently performed on Broadway. RENT will be Cas Di Cultura’s first major professional international musical event in its nearly 60-year history. Cas di Cultura will produce the show locally in collaboration with Muse Theater & Events. This production is made possible by UNOCA, Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds and Elite Productions. Departamento di Cultura Aruba and VNO amongst others support with the realization of performances for local high schools.

The artistic aspect is in the hands of On The Quays, an international theater company based in New York, dedicated to creating and producing work in theatre, film and digital media. As a company On the Quays is inspired to tell relevant and engaging stories. Their production of RENT garnered 5-star reviews, hailed as “RENT for a new generation, with a faultless cast, exquisite performances, and vocals that move the soul.

About Rent:

In 1996, Jonathan Larson’s thrilling rock musical RENT took Broadway by storm, becoming a landmark American musical, performed more than 5000 times. This evocative and timeless story about what it means to be a young adult and striving, follows the journey of a group of friends faced with crisis, forcing them to make the decision to either split apart or stay together. Based on the opera La Bohéme, Larson infused the original story with characters familiar to him and the world he was experiencing in New York’s bohemian East Village, under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, in the early 1990s. RENTilluminates the power of community and a human’s necessity and capability to love in the darkest of times. Love is one of RENT’s central themes and celebrates love of all kinds, using it as means to cope with loss and struggle, encouraging the audience to “measure your life in love”, as sung in the renowned hit from RENT, ‘Seasons of Love’.

Dates

RENT’s premiere will be on the 1st of November at 7:00pm and continues with performances on November 3rd, 4th at 8:00pm and November 5th at 3:00pm at Cas di Cultura. Tickets will be available at Cas Di Cultura, Super Food Plaza, Fresh Market Paradera and DeWit & VanDorp San Nicolas. Tickets can also be purchased by calling +297 582 1010 or e-mail to ticketing@casdicultura.aw. Click on the flyer to download.