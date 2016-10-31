The new Discount Drugstore is now open in Dakota

Discount Drugstore is affiliated to the four Boticas di Servicio in Eagle, St. Cruz, Noord and Seroe Preto, and as such is committed to great service in convenient locations. Just like the Boticas, the new Discount Drugstore belongs to the Aruba Growth Fund, owned by more than 20,000 Arubans, members of the local pension funds.

Just before cutting the ribbon to the new Discount Drugstore, General Manager Lennert Van Der Poel explained to a crowd of selected guests that in opening, his goal was to offer a selection of top brands at affordable prices and give the community better value for money, for body-, hair-, and face-products.

With Maureen Banwarie as the chief buyer, clients are guaranteed to find only the best products for the best price on the island, by brands that can be trusted such as Nivea, FA, Dove, Therme Skincare, Vogue Zwitsal, Palmolive, Sanex and many more, for women, men, kids and babies.

In honor of opening week, Discount Drugstore is promoting an attractive offer, buy two deeply discounted products and get three, which constitutes great saving.

While checking out the European and American items on the shelves, including vitamins and supplements, candy, a selection of beautiful his and her gifts, cosmetics and cleaning supplies, clients may enjoy ample parking, long opening hours, and most importantly, a friendly, eager, experienced and helpful staff, at Dakota Shopping Paradise, Avenida Milo Croes 51. Best of all, clients may save and redeem Fun Miles at the Discount Drugstore, and just like the Boticas di Servicio, Discount Drugstore awards clients 8x more Fun Miles than customary, on all purchases.