Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    The Salamander Group Concluded its Cool Campaign

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    The Salamander Group Concluded its Cool Campaign
    Dec. 5, 2017
    Salamander cool campaign

    During the last three months the Salamander Group held a competition among its sales associates titled “The Cool Campaign Challenge.”

    All sales associates were challenged to meet personal sale goals, and the opportunity to earn extra points via Facebook and Trip Advisor mentions and reviews. 

    The diligent sales associate with the most points, Ada Peña, won a “cool” prize, a brand new, stainless steel, double door, Whirlpool  refrigerator . It’s was exciting, she stated, to work towards a specific goal. I really wanted that refrigerator, she added.”
     
    The Salamander Group owns and operates The Juggling Fish, The Juggling Fish Swimwear, T.H. Palm & Company, The Lazy Lizard, and A Taste of Aruba, fun stores to spend time in, showcasing a broad range of trendy island wear, gifts and home accents located in the hotel areas.
     
    Besides motivating staffers, the company always aims at “The Repair of the World,” making fund-raising a core value of its business practices with its corporate responsibility program, Tikkun Olam. 

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    The Salamander Group