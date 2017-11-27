The Salamander Group family makes a donation to the Red Cross Aruba

The funds were collected during the annual October sale and are a joint effort of all associates who felt compelled to lend a helping hand to the victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, whichstruck Aruba’s sister-island St. Maarten, mid-September.

The international organization, celebrating 60 years of humanitarian assistance work in Aruba on October 31st, reports that its main goal is to alleviate human suffering among the most vulnerable. In the spirit of its credo and in collaboration with the Dutch Red Cross they reached more than 20.000 persons on St. Maarten with medical care, relief items, clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

Daal who stepped into the chairman’s position just recently revealed that during the current post-hurricane recuperation period about 40 local Aruban volunteers spent two weeks each on St. Maartin supporting the relief efforts.

Always aiming at “The Repair of the World,” The Salamander Group makes fund-raising a core value of its business practices with its corporate responsibility program, Tikkun Olam.

Three hundred and sixty five days a year, the diligent team of The Salamander Group collects funds derived from purchases, handing out checks, at the end of the year, to local not-for-profit foundations working on behalf of this island’s community.

Managing Director Jodi Tobman, at the helm of the company and the driving force behind Tikkun Olam, named the program after an ancient Hebrew philosophical belief that the repair of the world, Tikkun Olam, is possible by means of charity. The program was first launched in the fall of 2007, when Tobman announced the ongoing fundraising initiative, with regular donations presented to select not-for-profit foundations on the island.

This month, at the conclusion of the annual October sale, the Red Cross Aruba was the recipient of the donation.

The Salamander Group owns and operates The Juggling Fish, The Juggling Fish Swimwear, T.H. Palm & Company, The Lazy Lizard, and A Taste of Aruba, fun stores to spend time in, showcasing a broad range of trendy island wear, gifts and home accents located in the hotel areas.