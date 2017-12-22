The spotlight is on Game at Hadicurari’s Culinary Secrets

The Game Season’s Secrets is held on Friday, December 29 and on Saturday, December 30th. Chef Nando will present a 4-course creative menu, serving the best this tasty season has to offer. Hadicurari’s optional wine arrangement may accompany this special dinner.

December’s Secrets start with a paté of wild boar with a cranberry glaze and nut bread; the second course is celeriac soup with wild forest mushrooms and hazelnuts, while venison takes the spotlight threefold as the entree: steak, stew and fritters are served with a Port sauce and caramelized pearl onions. Dessert is French gingerbread toast, cinnamon ice cream, a pineapple confit and nutmeg foam.

Please make your reservations at Hadicurari at 586-2288; dinner is served between 5 and 11 pm on both evenings.

Click on the image below to download the menu.