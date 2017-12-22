The spotlight is on Game at Hadicurari’s Culinary Secrets

Culinary Secrets by Hadicurari is the name of a once-a-month special dinner which is an adventurous trip delighting the palate. And as December is the perfect month for game, this month’s edition of the popular series will be focusing on just that.
The Game Season’s Secrets is held on Friday, December 29 and on Saturday, December 30th. Chef Nando will present a 4-course creative menu, serving the best this tasty season has to offer. Hadicurari’s optional wine arrangement may accompany this special dinner.
December’s Secrets start with a paté of wild boar with a cranberry glaze and nut bread; the second course is celeriac soup with wild forest mushrooms and hazelnuts, while venison takes the spotlight threefold as the entree: steak, stew and fritters are served with a Port sauce and caramelized pearl onions. Dessert is French gingerbread toast, cinnamon ice cream, a pineapple confit and nutmeg foam.
Please make your reservations at Hadicurari at 586-2288; dinner is served between 5 and 11 pm on both evenings.
