Map of Aruba
    The Sunset Grille introduces "The Chef's Collection," for a limited time only!

    The Sunset Grille introduces “The Chef’s Collection,” for a limited time only!
    Jul. 21, 2017
    Sunset Grille Aruba

    The Sunset Grille at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino recently introduced a special most-tempting offer of two Four-Course meals for $89, with three appetizer choices, five entree choices, a choice of three side dishes, and chocolate decadence as a shared dessert!

    The offer is designed to attract both locals and tourists, eager to experience the very best products available on the island, prepared in accordance to “tried and true” cooking methods, and presented with cutting edge contemporary flair.

    Steaks and seafood make up the heart of the menu, composed by the restaurant’s executive sous chef, Lij  Heron, who also put together the collection of excellent choices for a Four Course price fixed affair.

    The evening may take off with a choice of three classics: Caesar Salad made with Romaine Lettuce, White Anchovies, Bacon, and Ciabatta Croutons, or Ahi Tuna Crudo with Fennel & Citrus, or the Steakhouse Wedge made with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Chunks, and Blue Cheese Dressing.

    Following a Lobster Bisque Shooter, the selection of dinner entrees includes Filet Mignon, Black Angus Beef, charred to perfection; Land & Sea where the Filet Mignon is escorted by two grilled Jumbo Shrimp; Brick Pressed Chicken with mushrooms and shallots, Grilled Salmon with marinated vegetables, arugula in white wine sauce, or Seared Grouper Fillet. All entrees are accompanied by a choice of three sides, Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach or French Fries.   

    The Chocolate Decadence Cake for two concludes the sinful and delicious, value for money meal, also available for a single diner at $49.-. 

    A popular dining destination seven days a week, the Sunset Grille is open from 6-10pm, every night, and offers indoor and outdoor seating, on the spectacular deck overlooking tree tops and a waterfall.

    For reservations call: +297 586 6555, or +297 526 6612

