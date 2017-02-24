The Sunset Grille warmly welcomes Chef Lij Heron at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

The decorated chef comes to Aruba from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, at Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Aruba Emirates, where he was responsible for the delicious cuisine served at the legendary Peacock Alley, the Camelia Lounge and the Lexington Grill.

Originally from Jamaica and an electrical engineer by profession, Chef Lij made up his mind, early in life, to do what he likes, and signed up for an apprenticeship at the Hilton in Kingston Jamaica. Having found his calling in culinaria, he decided to take a professional plunge and headed to New York to acquire a culinary degree at the famed CIA, the Culinary Institute of America.

As a professional chef, Lij travelled the world, honing his craft, combining food and culinary explorations, in the USA, the Middle- and the Far East, mastering American, European, Asia, Mediterranean and Caribbean cuisine. He became highly competent and skilled around Steakhouse and Seafood fine dining menus, with international guests, royal, princes, and sheiks, as his audience.

Having worked for the Hilton previously, he was not surprised when the call arrived soliciting his expertise in Aruba. It’s my crab cakes that sealed the deal, he banters, the simplest things are the most difficult to prepare and my job interview in Aruba included a cook off, where my crab cakes and my sea bass three ways, became instant hits.

The chef reports that he was welcomed in Aruba by a professional, and friendly cooking brigade, and that he intends to maintain the menu integrity of the Sunset Grille, a modern steakhouse, with a touch of Italy, but bring it up a notch, and introduce many upgrades to the all day menu served at Gilligan’s Beach Bar & Grill.

Serving Steaks, Seafood and Pasta, the Sunset Grille offers classic Starters, Salads, Steaks and Chops, Fish & Seafood, Pasta and a number of irresistible signature dishes.

Most popular on the appetizer list is the Lobster Bisque served under a golden pastry crust, flavored with Pernod. The Colossal Shrimp Cocktail is true to its name and the Cured Ahi Tuna appears on the plate paired with Fennel and Citrus salad. The BLT Wedge is nestled under apple wood smoked bacon with chunky Gorgonzola dressing and the Sunset Seafood Salad arrives at the table loaded with Jumbo Lump Crab, in addition to Colossal Shrimp, Avocado, Egg and Bacon, which may be enjoyed as a main course.

The Sunset Grille serves 100% Certified Angus Beef, fired on the charcoal grill with Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Rib Eye, Double Cut Lamb Chops and the legendary 32oz Porterhouse for two. Patrons may mix and match crusts and sauces, and create their own Surf and Turf with any meat or seafood featured on the menu.

Pasta lovers will enjoy the Short Rib Gnocchi with wild mushrooms, the Penne Primavera, or the Linguini with Shrimp, and may indulge their passion for seafood with a Lobster Fra Diavolo tossed with Calabrese Peppers.

Sunset Grille Signature dishes include a unique Brick Pressed Whole Chicken, deboned, served with sautéed spinach, and the hearty Pork Chop Milanese.

The Sunset Grille serves wonderful made from scratch desserts, with Triple Chocolate-, Lava- , and NY Cheese Cake among them, served in oversize portions, just order one to share.

The Sunset Grille is a popular dining destination seven days a week, from 6-11pm. The culinary team is in the process of developing an a-la-carte brunch concept that will offer a new and exciting culinary experience to guests, combined with stunning views from the Sunset Grille Restaurant, new deck and terrace.

For reservations call: +297 586 6555, or +297 526 6612