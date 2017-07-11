A Thrilling UTV Adventure with Fofoti Tours

The Natural Pool UTV Adventure is a great way to explore the wild side of Aruba and also enjoy a dip into one the island’s most unique and refreshing features – the Natural Pool.

UTV Adventure Feature #1: Arikok National Park

On this tour you’ll be in your own 4x4 Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) built to withstand the extreme landscapes you’ll be traversing when we enter the rocky roads of Arikok National Park. Besides courage, there are two essential items you must have in order to enjoy this tour: A pair of goggles or sunglasses and a bandanna. You will be given a free bandanna as part of your tour package. Sunglasses are sufficient, but you can also purchase a set of goggles at the start of the tour for extra eye protection. You’ll want these because you’re in for one wild ride as you bump and wind your way over rough terrain that will leave you breathless!

UTV Adventure Feature #2: Natural Pool

The Natural Pool was formed by mother nature’s expert placement of rocks to form a swimming area protected from the battering waves constantly crashing into the rocky shores of this part of One Happy Island. The dust and grit from your off-road travel washes away during a refreshing swim in this gorgeous spot as waves crash against and spray over the protective rocky walls.

UTV Adventure Feature #3: Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins

When Spanish explorers first set foot on One Happy Island, they were hoping to find gold. The failed, but eventually gold was discovered on the island. In fact, some think the name “Aruba” was derived from “oro ruba” or “red gold.” It was in 1824 when gold was finally discovered, and all of it was processed right here at the Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins, which handled more than three million pounds of gold! Will you find a stray nugget?

UTV Adventure Feature #4: Alto Vista Chapel

The first Catholic church was built in this spot back in 1750 but disappeared long ago. In 1952 the government reconstructed the church, now called Alto Vista Chapel. Alto Vista means “high view” and you’ll see exactly what that means from this unique vantage point. Stop in the chapel to leave a donation and say a prayer, and walk the Peace Labyrinth behind the chapel in support of world peace.

Your thrilling UTV adventure with Fofoti will last approximately 3.5 hours. There are two departures daily at either 9:00 AM or 2:00 PM. Included is round-trip transportation from your hotel, a bandana, plenty of ice-col bottled water, granola bars, and the entrance fee to Arikok National Park. For more information on all tours and services, visit the Fofoti website at http://www.fofoti.com/en.