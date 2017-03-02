Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Tierra del Sol Introduces New Breakfast Menu
    Mar. 2, 2017
    Until recently, breakfast was a meal we mainly ate in the privacy of our own home. Today, with a wider trend in wellness and nourishing ourselves, we have built up a ferocious appetite for the humble breakfast menu.

    Last December, The Restaurant at Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf was further enhanced with the addition of their new breakfast menu. The new menu ranges from delicious eggs Benedict, Crustacean omelet, French toast to fresh smoothies lovers. The Restaurant at Tierra del Sol is the perfect restaurant to accommodate both leisure guests and local professionals! To arrange private breakfast functions, contact Tierra del Sol at restaurant@tierradelsol.com

    For additional information please call: (+297) 586-7800 Ext. 231 

    Click here to download the breakfast menu.

