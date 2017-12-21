Top Recognition Awarded at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino’s Year End Gala Affair

La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino revealed the names of the winners of the ultimate annual titles, at the festive affair. The five winners out-shone and out-ran all other highly qualified resort nominees and received a standing ovation, well-deserved public praise for their excellent leadership and tireless efforts.

Pictured here, the winners and their handsome engraved plaques celebrating their professional triumph, with General Manager Joe Najjar and resort executives.

In his welcome address, Najjar lauded his associates for the impressive collaborative endeavors, and wish them an enjoyable holiday season and an exciting new year.

The gala at the Renaissance Convention Center offered extensive holiday buffet as well as dance music which the elegantly dressed associates, enjoyed and appreciated.

Associate of the Month nominees included: Lennuska Roga, PBX; Gregorio Milton, Security; Santiago Wever, Accounting; Wendy Dorcas and Catherine Martinez, Activities; Martha Nuboer and Jandor Lampe, F&B; Dennis Chery, German Garcia and Elizabeth Feliciana, Housekeeping.

Supervisor of the Year nominees included: Geegee Jaranilla, Front Office and Lindoro Vera, Security.

Manager of the Year nominees included: Ena Vrolijk, Guest Services; Maureen Martinez, and Amaris Werleman, Accounting.

Team of the Year nominees included: Activities, Security and Housemen Teams.