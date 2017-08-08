Language
Map of Aruba
    Travelife Gold Environmental status awarded to Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort & MVC Eagle Beach

    Aug. 8, 2017
    For the second time in a row MVC Eagle Beach & Amsterdam Manor were awarded a Travelife Gold status.

    This is a sustainability certification that is granted to hoteliers after an independent auditory is performed by British Association of Travel Agencies (ABTA). With a list of criteria which is found online, hoteliers can review their performance in regards of sustainable development, track their progress and also have access to feedback. Up to this day, around 17,000 properties around the world have entered this program.

    For a certified property to maintain their Travelife Certification status and award it is required for the property to go through a rigorous  audit every two years, this way, they can demonstrate their commitment towards taking care of our natural resources which is a feature that many tourists keep in mind while they enjoy and relax in our property that supports our locals and environment.

    Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort & MVC Eagle Beach are committed not only with the sustainability of the property but with the well-being of the guests and employees. They believe in incentives to motivate positive changes in people through information and participation. The commitment with sustainability includes environment protection, local culture,  heritage and wildlife of our island.

    Sustainability is more than a compromise for Amsterdam Manor & MVC Eagle Beach, it's a passion. They work with lots of energy and enthusiasm to achieve a lasting change.

