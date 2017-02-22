TripAdvisor Names Aruba Beach Top 3 in the World

Aruba’s famous Eagle Beach ranked No. 2 in the Caribbean and No. 3 in the World in the annual rankings revealed this week. A treasured shore, Eagle Beach boasts the widest beach in Aruba and is one of the most breathtaking – showcasing clear, sparkling Caribbean waters, powdery white sands and two of the island’s renowned signature fofoti trees.

Locals’ favorite Arashi Beach achieved a top 20 Caribbean placement, celebrated for its enchanting snorkeling and abundant sea life. Showcasing a picturesque lunar landscape, Arashi Beach is the perfect locale for travelers to enjoy the gentle currents of the turquoise waters.

“Aruba is beloved for friendly locals, year-round sunshine, authentic culture inspired by 90+ on-island nationalities and adventurous activities across the island’s diverse terrain — but beautiful beaches continue to be among the most world-famous features of our One happy island,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). "As the No. 2 most tourism-reliant nation in the world, Aruba’s popularity continues to be inspired and impacted by these types of international honors."

Determined by millions of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches gathered by TripAdvisor, these awards are a testament of a dedicated travel community in search of unique experiences and unforgettable getaways.

