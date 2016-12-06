On both December 5th and 12th, the Tropicana Casino Aruba December Grocery Grab, offers $50 in grocery vouchers, for Super Food. Trop Advantage members may earn entries from 10am to 10pm, with drawings at 7pm and 11pm for as many as ten $50 grocery packs. Get your entry into the prize drawing every half hour, with every 25 points earned. If selected, winners receive $50 in grocery vouchers and at 11pm two winners will be rewarded with generous $250 in grocery vouchers.

Another popular promotion unfold from Tuesday, December 6th to 13th. Trop Advantage members may earn entries from 10am to 10pm, with drawings at 7pm and 11pm. Get one entry into the prize drawing every half hour, with every 25 points earned. If selected winners receive AWG 50 in gas vouchers and at 11pm two winners will be rewarded with a generous Awg 250, in gas vouchers

The Tropicana Casino is also planning a Payout Party, on Wednesday, December 7th and 14th. Guests who win a jackpot of $500 or more or accumulate 200 points get invited to the Payout Party! The invitation includes an entry into the $500 Tropicana Casino Aruba Free Play drawings at 7pm, 8pm & 9pm. The casino is also hosting a $1,250 Tropicana Casino Aruba Free Play Grand Prize Drawing at 10pm! The Payout Party unfolds on Wednesday, December 7th and 14th, with the Spin of the Big Wheel.

The Grand Birthday celebration of the Tropicana Casino Aruba 5th Anniversary, with FREE party favors while supplies last, will liven things up on Friday, December 16th, from 6pm to – 11pm, with Hot Seat drawings every 30 minutes! As guests play their favorite slots, they may be selected to enter the “Our Anniversary, Your Gift” promotion, and win up to Awg 500 in cash as well as Tropicana Casino Free Play, with PLINKO. The party culminates at 11pm with a spectacular raffle for a Christmas week stay for 4 at Tropicana Aruba Resort & Casino.

The casino’s new slot machines are exciting, and player-friendly, with the latest games and designs. Many of these new slots offer play with multiple reels and lines, as well as a variety of standalone progressives that increase players’ chances for more wins and more jackpots!

The Tropicana Casino offers nothing but the best, for its guests!