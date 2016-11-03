Try LIONFISH for the First time at the Lionfish Save the Reef Party

Hosted by the ARUBA MARINE PARK FOUNDATION and Aruba Wine and Dine, the sundown happy hour event promises to feed its guests with an assortment of Lionfish tastings donated from Aruba’s volunteer Lionfish Hunters. To create more excitement for the event a lovely wine pairings will be sponsored courtesy of Romar Trading.

Learn more about the predatory Lionfish from Marine Biologist Byron Boekhoudt and volunteer Lionfish hunters, while sampling creative ways to enjoy Lionfish. At the 3rd Annual Aruba Marine Park Fundraising Event Artistic chefs like Adriani Geerman from E Sushi Shap in Tanki Leendart and Joost Boerman and Ilja Cybulski of Aruba Wine and Dine along with Lisette Van Der Biezen of Divi Pure Lime will team up and share their recipes to teach you to enjoy this tasty, firm white fish. With the highest concentration of heart – healthy Omega -3 fatty acids and its health benefits healthier than red snapper, grouper, mahi mahi and wahoo, the Lionfish is also very low in mercury and lead.

Besides being healthy and tasty, there is a more important reason for making Lionfish your dinner special. There are just way too many of them in our waters. Because our local fish do not recognize their danger, our fish swim towards the pretty colorful Lionfish and get gobbled up. Lionfish lure our Groupers and Red Snapper, eat our Lobster and deplete our reefs by swallowing anything that gets in their path.

Worse Lionfish have no known ocean predators and repopulate quickly. Because the female Lionfish produces 2million eggs each year, this keeps Aruba’s volunteer Lionfish Hunters spearing each beautiful spiny menace, one by one.

If you’re ready to try Lionfish for the first time, request the tasty fish at your favorite Restaurants in Aruba.

Tickets for the Save the Reef Lionfish Tasting /Wine Tasting Event on Sunday, Nov 27 can be purchased at the Jolly Pirates Gift Shop for only Awg 50/ $28. The Eat them To Beat them Lionfish Sponsors include the Aruba Marine Park Foundation, Volunteer Lionfish Hunters, Romar Trading, Jolly Pirates, Aruba Wine and Dine, and D’Art. Please call 592 7858 for more Party Information.

Click on the image below to download the flyer: