    Tug of War at Moomba Beach Aruba during King's Day Aruba 2017
    Apr. 25, 2017
    Moomba Beach Bar &amp; Restaurant

    The birthday of King Willem-Alexander, the Dutch king, is celebrated all over the island. On April 27 (Thursday), there will be festivities, flea markets, games and music at several locations, one of them being MooMba Beach, where a tug-of-war will be held from 3pm till 6pm.

    Teams of 6 persons can register free of charge and show what stuff they are made of when the game begins. The tug-of-war is organized by the fearless and super strong team of MooMba Beach and they challenge everyone who enjoys powerful beach fun. There are great prizes to be won, by the way.

    For the kids there will be all kinds of kids' activities as well and the kitchen will serve a special Dutch snack menu with 'broodje bal, broodje frikandel' and more. 

    MooMba's festivities will continue with MooMba’s resident DJ at 3 pm. There will be beer bucket specials and food specials.

    Register for FREE to participate in the tug-of-war competition.
    Email: moombabeachbar@arubawineanddine.com
    Call: +297 586 5365

