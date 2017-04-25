Tug of War at Moomba Beach Aruba during King's Day Aruba 2017

Teams of 6 persons can register free of charge and show what stuff they are made of when the game begins. The tug-of-war is organized by the fearless and super strong team of MooMba Beach and they challenge everyone who enjoys powerful beach fun. There are great prizes to be won, by the way.

For the kids there will be all kinds of kids' activities as well and the kitchen will serve a special Dutch snack menu with 'broodje bal, broodje frikandel' and more.

MooMba's festivities will continue with MooMba’s resident DJ at 3 pm. There will be beer bucket specials and food specials.

Register for FREE to participate in the tug-of-war competition.

Email: moombabeachbar@arubawineanddine.com

Call: +297 586 5365