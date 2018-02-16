Valentine’s Theme Luncheon at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino

The culinary team prepared a delicious lunch which started with a varied salad bar and a hearty seafood soup, continued with steak, paired with a choice of chimichurri or mushroom sauce, fried yucca and rice, and a double treat for dessert, quesillo and dulce de leche.

Karelis Hoevertsz-Charris who coordinated the event on behalf of the front desk reports that friendship and camaraderie are celebrated at the resort every day, with an extra dose on Valentine’s Day.

Pictured here the nicely decorated and well attended Romantic Luncheon.