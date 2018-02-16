Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Valentine’s Theme Luncheon at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino
    Feb. 16, 2018
    Free hugs and warm smiles were on the menu at the Chit Chat café on Valentine’s day, when the Front Desk team of La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino hosted a special event to celebrate the day dedicated to love and romance.

    The culinary team prepared a delicious lunch which started with a varied salad bar and a hearty seafood soup, continued with steak, paired with a choice of chimichurri or mushroom sauce, fried yucca and rice, and a double treat for dessert, quesillo and dulce de leche.

    Karelis Hoevertsz-Charris who coordinated the event on behalf of the front desk reports that friendship and camaraderie are celebrated at the resort every day, with an extra dose on Valentine’s Day.

    Pictured here the nicely decorated and well attended Romantic Luncheon.  

    La Cabana Beach Resort and Casino
    Valentine's Day