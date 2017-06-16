Walk for Paws with the Hyatt Regency

As April is Hyatt's Global Month of Service, Hyatt Regency Aruba partnered with Sgt Pepper's Friends and Animal Relief Foundation (ARF) Aruba to give back to all the animals of the island with a 5k run/walk event.

Participating runners and walkers took to the streets for the event, some with their four legged friends for ‘Walk for Paws’. The event closed with a raffle, a Zumba dance off, medals for each participant and a treat for the pups at the finish line.