Map of Aruba
    Walk for Paws with the Hyatt Regency

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Walk for Paws with the Hyatt Regency
    Jun. 16, 2017
    walk_for_paws2.jpg

    On Earth Day (April 22, 2017), thousands of Hyatt colleagues around the world rallied together to volunteer and give back to the communities they call home.

    As April is Hyatt's Global Month of Service, Hyatt Regency Aruba partnered with Sgt Pepper's Friends and Animal Relief Foundation (ARF) Aruba to give back to all the animals of the island with a 5k run/walk event.

    walk_for_paws.jpgwalk_for_paws3.jpg

    Participating runners and walkers took to the streets for the event, some with their four legged friends for ‘Walk for Paws’. The event closed with a raffle, a Zumba dance off, medals for each participant and a treat for the pups at the finish line.

    walk_for_paws4.jpg

    Walk for Paws
    Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort & Casino
    Global Month of Service
    Animal Relief Foundation