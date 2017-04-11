Wente Vineyards preparing for 12th annual Golf Tournament in Aruba In partnership with Arion Wine Company and Papiamento Restaurant

Prior to the tournament, Eric Wente, Fourth Generation Winegrower & Chairman of the Board at Wente Vineyards, will arrive on the island for several activities, meeting with restaurateurs, leading a food and wine pairing seminar for the students of the University of Aruba, and giving a staff briefing for the team of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. Among the wines they’ll be sampling, the Wente Vineyard “Charles Wetmore” Cabernet Sauvignon, which is now a 100% Single Vineyard wine, from the Charles Wetmore Vineyard in Livermore Valley. The Charles Wetmore Vineyard is named after one of Livermore’s most prominent pioneers, California’s first Agricultural Commissioner, renowned for planting vine cuttings from many of Bordeaux’s top Chateaux in the Livermore Valley in the 1800s. The vineyard is located in the southern hills of the Livermore Valley between the Arroyo del Valle and the Arroyo Mocho, ranging in elevation from 460ft to 735ft. The wine will also be enjoyed at the tournament’s traditional Welcome Reception for players and sponsors, once again hosted by Papiamento Restaurant.

For five generations, the Wente family has been dedicated to the art of winemaking and to the philosophy that the quality of a wine originates in the vineyard. Today, Fifth Generation Winemaker Karl D. Wente carries on the family winemaking tradition of sustainability that extends throughout the organization, including three estate wineries, The Course at Wente Vineyards, The Restaurant, The Concerts and every other aspect of the estate.

The annual Wente Vineyards - Papiamento Restaurant Golf Tournament will be raising funds this year for Fundacion Guia Mi, a foundation offering protection to minors who have suffered from neglect, physical or sexual abuse. Fundacion Guia Mi’s social workers can be appointed by a judge as a family guardian; guiding the child, their family and other people involved, with the goal of solving family problems so that the child can live with their parents without guidance. Local sponsors for this year’s tournament include: Aruba Airport Authority, Aruba Bank, AIB Bank, Albo Aruba, ASD, Complete Logistics, Guardian Group Fatum, Nagico, Oduber and Kan, Plus Accountants, Setar, Garage Cordia, Robertson Fire Protection, Aruba Aloe, AWA, Aruba Happy Rentals, Pro-Tec, Tundruk, and Tri-Bike.

After the tournament, participants will come together at the pool of the Tierra del Sol club house for a buffet, prepared by The Restaurant at Tierra del Sol and an awards ceremony with Mr. Oliver Riding and Mr. James Kiley of Tierra del Sol Golf Course. 1st Place Prize is a round trip to San Francisco, CA to play golf and stay at Wente Vineyards in Livermore Valley. With over 130 golfers signed up it is sure to be memorable day.